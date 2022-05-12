Southern NSW Branch Championships come to town this weekend

The Southern Tablelands Football association (STFA) sides will compete in the final round of the NSW Southern Branch Championships this weekend at Cookbundoon.
The STFA will have sides in the 10s,12s,14s and 16s girls as well as in the 10s,11s,12s,15s and 16s boys.
After the first round held in Nowra over the ANZAC weekend, the 12s boys sit in a prime position to follow up on their win last season and bring home back to back championships.
Most sides are still in contention with four more games to be played over the weekend and anything can happen.
The STFA football manager said he was very happy with how thing were shaping up.
"After a long off-season, it's great to be back out there," he said.
"The teams look good and we are just so happy to have these tournaments in Goulburn.
"The ground looks great thanks to Goulburn Mulwaree Council staff.
"Our teams are ready to go, our referees are ready to go and our amazing volunteers are looking forward to hosting all the visitors."
Games commence at 9am on Saturday and will be played right throughout the weekend at Cookbundoon Sports Grounds.
