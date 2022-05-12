Organisers of Goulburn's Lilac City Festival are calling for more ideas and helpers as planning for this year's event goes into full swing.
Committee president Carol James said members wanted to make the 71st event as big as the 2019 festival which saw the return of the popular street parade.
"I think we'll be able to do it if we get plenty of supporters. We can make it a really great weekend for Goulburn," she said.
"We want different groups to come in and tell us what they want to do."
The easing of COVID restrictions will make life easier for organisers.
The October long weekend will include music, markets, the popular pet parade, puppet shows, a garden competition, the usual carnival in Montague Street, Lilac Queen, princess, prince and baby competitions, memorabilia displays in business windows.
Cr James said the committee was also considering staging a disco on the Saturday night.
The festival will utilise the new Goulburn Performing Arts Centre for some musical events.
This year, the festival will carry a 1970s theme, or in Cr James's words, "go hippie." It recognises the fact the event is more than 70 years old.
The committee recently held a public meeting to garner ideas however the turnout was low.
Cr James is appealing for more helpers to make the October fixture a memorable one.
The committee is also keen to hear from Lilac Queen candidates. Goulburn's Brittany Bryant won the honour this year and continued a family tradition in the process. Her grandmother, Dianna Bryant (nee Smith) had been crowned Lilac Queen 50 years earlier.
Anyone with ideas or who is willing to help can contact Cr James on 0409 483 766.
