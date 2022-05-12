Members of the Goulburn Evening Branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) travelled to Sydney in the first week of May for a very special conference.
Celebrating its centenary, women from around Australia gathered at the Royal Randwick to reflect on the past 100 years and discuss the current issues faced by countrywomen.
The CWA of NSW centenary has been recognised across Australia through a special $1 coin, an Australia Post stamp and the publication of a book outlining 100 years of CWA achievement.
Goulburn Evening Branch agricultural and environmental officer Narelle Kennedy said highlights of the conference included the Governor Margaret Beazley AC QC, Patron of the CWA, opening the conference.
"Layne Beachley also shared her amazing surfing career," Ms Kennedy said.
"Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons was another inspiring speaker who spoke of his wide connection with rural Australia."
The conference featured a "Heritage Trail" highlighting each decade of the 100 year history and the annual State competitions for Cookery, Handicraft, Art and Photography.
Ms Kennedy said the motion of urgency to advocate government about their backflip on PELS (Petroleum Exploration Licences) was a highlight during the business sessions.
"Members spoke to the motion noting the underhanded way government have exposed prime rural farmland to forced exploration licences where farmers are left with almost no rights," she said.
Significant issues such as the CWA's motto were also discussed with a decision to review the wording to ensure it was inclusive and pertinent for the next 100 years.
Another motion was carried to lobby government for more obstetrics services in rural and regional areas.
The CWA also made news a few weeks prior to the conference when the NSW State Branch made a major funding announcement.
The Disaster Relief Fund Committee approved $500,000 to be made available from the NSW Disaster Relief Fund to support flood recovery efforts across the state.
Funds such as these are supported by the fundraising efforts of branches all around the state.
There are three CWA branches in Goulburn itself and 17 in the Southern Tablelands, including CWA's oldest branch in Crookwell.
Ms Kennedy said the Goulburn Evening Branch had enjoyed a "busy and special" time so far in 2022.
"The Branch turned 21 in 2021 and a COVID-delayed 21st birthday party was held in February this year," she said.
A week after the birthday party the Branch provided Tea Room service at the Goulburn Show.
"It's always our biggest fundraiser for the year," Ms Kennedy said.
The Goulburn Evening Branch enjoys Southern Tablelands Group sisterhood with the Crookwell Branch and members have participated in various events held in the region including a Blue and Gold Ball.
ANZAC Day is also a special observance for the CWA and this year the branch cultural officer, Ann Arthur, arranged a special visit to the Mulwaree High School's Remembrance Museum on Saturday, April 23.
The CWA will also be running Devonshire Tea from the CWA Rooms (corner of Montague and Sloane Street) during Rotary's monthly markets, which are running this Saturday, May 14.
"There's always something going on with the CWA," Ms Kennedy said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
