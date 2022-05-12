The future of Goulburn is in very safe hands indeed if the 2021 graduations from the Country Universities Centre are anything to go by.
The ceremony was held at the centre, located at Goulburn TAFE, on April 28 as 11 students, studying 11 different courses across eight different universities officially received their degrees.
Looking resplendent in their gowns were Maree Manning, Donna Mills, Lloyd Warren, Kirsten Webber, Elise, Darren Harding, Cassandra Kanitz, David Bayliss, Marie-Therese Church, Mae De-Groot and Michelle Freebody.
Centre Coordinator Cathy McNiven said the university was proud of what the graduating class had achieved in the face of severe obstacles.
"We had 11 graduates, studying through different universities across eleven different courses," she told the Post.
"This shows the diversity of our students interests and the availability of choice in higher education regionally. These students have graduated at the end of an extremely difficult period for students.
"The disruptions to study caused by COVID-19 were felt across the board with university closures, a migration to online learning for most universities and the need to learn new technologies quickly.
"From Bachelor's Degrees to Graduate Certificates, Diploma's and a Masters Degree, 2021 Graduates have excelled.
"The staff, board members and community of the Country Universities Centre in Goulburn couldn't be prouder of the community of higher education students we have right here in Goulburn."
In addition to the graduations, the centre also took the time to hand out outstanding academic achievement awards to Dianne Whittle, Peta Luck, Naomi Croker and Olivia Ottoway.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
