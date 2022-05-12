Goulburn Post
Crookwell Sports Centre and gym honour Emily Chalker, Bruce Belford

Updated May 12 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:00am
Family and friends of Emily Chalker and Bruce Belford along with students from Crookwell High School and well-wishers from the community were on hand for the naming of Crookwell's Sports Centre and Gymnasium on Tuesday.

