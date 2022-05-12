'Everyone is welcome': 80km charity run set to light up region

Most people who make a tree change tend to settle in by slowly immersing themselves into the community, maybe via a volunteer group or sports club.
But for new Crookwell resident Keith 'Keeto' Muscat, that seemed a little too slow.
Advertisement
It's hardly a surprise then that the fitness-obsessed 46-year old decided to organise an 80km charity run to give back to his family's new home.
Taking place on May 28, the Keeto 800 is raising funds for Crookwell Community Trust as well as Police Legacy's Run4Blue charity event.
Since hitting the pavement, for training as well as garnering support, Muscat has been blown away with how the community has rallied behind his cause.
"The business support has been fantastic. Everyone I've approached has given me money or raffle prizes," he told the Post.
"It's hard work being a stranger in a town and trying to contribute immediately. People usually like to try and settle in first but in a year and a half of being here I've tried to do running clubs and encourage fitness and health.
"I'm quite a sociable person and I've come from the outside but the people I've met are getting behind me. That's the beauty of the town, they are an amazing bunch of people."
The run itself won't be the only thing going on with Crookwell AP&H pitching in to give the Showground finish line a festival-like feel from 3:30pm with a bar, fireworks and live music pumping.
The course will take Muscat through Laggan to Roslyn, Woodhouselee and Pejar before looping back to Crookwell with people from all over the region invited to join the celebrations.
"I have a few Goulburn people running the whole way," he revealed.
"I want people from Goulburn to know they are invited, it's not just a Crookwell event, this is an event for the whole region. I'm running through a few different postcodes. Everyone is welcome.
"Rain hail or shine I'm running and when I get back we're going to have a party."
For more info you can email Ryan (ryanseaman@hotmail.com) and keep an eye out for updates via the Crookwell Community Hub Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Advertisement
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.