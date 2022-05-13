Goulburn Mulwaree Council have expressed their gratitude to outgoing Hume Conservatorium CEO Jacqui Smith, lauding her commitment to the region.
Smith announced she would be departing the role after nine months for personal reasons but that she wouldn't waste time returning for a visit.
"I am overwhelmingly impressed with the amazing cultural programs on offer here and the talented musicians I have worked with for the last nine months," she wrote in her farewell.
"I will miss you all very much but will be back to visit soon. You are in the very safe hands of Andy, Peta-Maree and Giselle, and the many wonderful music teachers and Board
"I can't wait to come and see the growth of Hume Conservatorium over the next few years."
Smith oversaw a lot of changes in her nine months including the new creative precinct which launched to great fanfare in March.
During the latest council meeting on May 5, Mayor Peter Walker used his mayoral minute to thank Smith for her work.
"Although she's only been here for a short point of time, Jacqui Smith has certainly invigorated our arts and entertainment industry," he said.
"From council and everyone in Goulburn I would like to formally thank Jacqui for her contribution to the Hume Conservatorium.
"What she had done in the time she's been here I think has certainly been passionate and supportive of Goulburn."
Mr Walker's comments were echoed by fellow Council member Andy Wood who spoke glowingly of Smith's contribution to the performing arts community of the Southern Tablelands.
"Working fairly closely with Jacqui on a couple of occasions, not only has she poured a lot of time into the community but she's expressed her love of the Goulburn region," he said.
"Even though she hasn't been able to stay she expressed that it was a very enjoyable time and she's done amazing things within the performing arts community.
"I for one have a tremendous amount of respect for her and thanks for the amount of work she has done."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
