Goulburn's tertiary education scene is set for a boost in the latest round of funding announcements in the lead up to the federal election on May 21.
The Country Universities Centre at Goulburn TAFE will receive funding for the next four years, sharing part of up to $27.9 million dished out to 16 regional university centres.
The announcement was made by incumbent Hume MP and Liberal candidate Angus Taylor as well as Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie on Friday.
It follows the latest round of graduations from the centre with the class of 2021 celebrating in style in April after a COVID-interrupted period of study.
That cohort consisted of 11 students, studying 11 different degrees across eight separate universities.
Mr Taylor said the funding would help "level the playing field" for regional students.
"The centre is a fantastic local resource for uni students providing them with access to high-speed internet, dedicated study spaces, computer facilities and importantly, administrative and academic skills, as well as supporting their wellbeing," he said.
"All Australians, no matter where they live, deserve access to high-quality education and these centres offer the facilities and support local students need to access a tertiary education, which helps to level the playing field with their city counterparts."
Ms McKenzie, who is also the Minister for Regional Education, said the Goulburn-based centre had seen over 350 students walk through its doors since 2018.
"The Centre has provided more than 350 students with support to pursue further studies since 2018," she said.
"We are extremely proud of the Regional University Centre program, which enables aspiring students from regional Australia to be supported while undertaking study by distance with any Australian tertiary provider.
"These centres make a real difference to our students, as they no longer have to leave their friends and families to pursue further education and can remain at home while studying, where their skills can boost local communities and economies, which is part of our plan for a strong economy and a stronger future."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
