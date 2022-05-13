Always plenty going on in Goulburn and surrounds. Here's the latest from inside council chambers.
National Road Safety Week
Advertisement
This year I am taking the pledge to support National Road Safety Week, and to drive so that others survive. I encourage all residents to do the same.
As part of Council's awareness push for National Road Safety Week, staff will be in Belmore Park on Tuesday May 17 from 10am - 2pm. An information stall will be set up, and staff will be having chats about road safety and the week itself. You can also pick up a free ice scraper and coffee cup; perfect for those cold Goulburn mornings!
Upcoming shows at GPAC
The amazing variety of shows and performances at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre just keep coming. In the first full month of operation we have already had sell-out performances from Celtic Illusion and the Prada Clutch Drag Revue alongside stirring Indigenous theatre show Black Cockatoo, and the fun of The Box show.
Some of the upcoming shows I wanted to mention this week are:
Guess how much I love you: A playful story of love and nature that is perfect for children 3 years and up. A morning performance, on Tuesday May 31 with very reasonably priced tickets for this family favourite.
Don Juan: Five ludicrous "French" performers will entice and delight as they invite the audience into their wild retelling of the story of the original master of seduction: Don Juan. Thursday June 2 at 7:30pm
Jekyll & Hyde: This wild rendition of the classic novel, Jekyll & Hyde, is retold by a team of hilariously charming 'French' performers with the help of the audience. I am told it is an engaging performance, where audience members will become part of the show itself. Friday June 3, also from 7:30pm.
Seiffert Oval irrigation works
As part of the Goulburn Reuse Irrigation Scheme, irrigation works began at Seiffert Oval this week. These works involve excavation, trenching, pipe laying, and restoration works and are expected to run for three weeks, being completed on Friday May 27. During the project the bike track will be closed, from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Seiffert Oval irrigation is part of the reuse irrigation scheme, which has been jointly funded by Goulburn Mulwaree Council ($4.4m) and the Federal Government through the Building Better Regions Fund ($4.4m). It allows Council to supply piped recycled effluent around the City for irrigation purposes, which will save water use and achieve brilliant environmental outcomes.
Other locations to be serviced by the Goulburn water reuse scheme include Carr Confoy Sporting Fields, Cookbundoon Sporting Fields, Hudson Park, Goulburn Recreation Area, Goulburn Golf Club, Victoria Park and Eastgrove South Sporting Fields.
Urgent works - Hetherington St
Council wishes to advise that due to severe road pavement damage at Hetherington Street from Rocky Hill Sand & Soil to Arthur Street, urgent repair works will be undertaken on this section of road commencing Monday May 16 to Monday May 23 2022. During this time this section of road will be closed.
Residents around Arthur Street will still be able to access from the Chiswick Street end. A traffic control plan will be shared tomorrow, and sent to residents.
Advertisement
Whilst measures will be in place to minimise any inconvenience, please be aware some construction noise will be present during this time and council will endeavour to complete the works as quickly as possible. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated during this period.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.