Living regionally doesn't mean you have to miss out on any of the highlights from the 2022 Sydney Festival.
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre has teamed up with Southern Tablelands Arts to present 'Best of the Fest', a selection of filmed versions of highlights from the Sydney Festival.
Four films will be shown over three sessions at the GPAC on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, with a share of all ticket proceeds going to Goulburn Headspace.
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre manager Raina Savage said the screening was a great opportunity to see cutting edge performances fresh from Sydney Festival.
Performances such as STAY, a hauntingly beautiful blend of music, dance, film, design and dialogue will be shown, as well as Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists out on their picnic.
Southern Tablelands Arts executive director Rose Marin said there was a variety of entertainment included in the program.
"From award-winning theatre to baroque music, giant dinosaurs, and soaring acrobatic feats, these four unique films bring the stage to the screen with something to entertain all ages and tastes," Ms Marin said.
Tickets for each of the shows are $10 for adults, and $5 for children, with 10 per cent of revenue going to Headspace Goulburn.
Tickets are available from the Box Office open Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 3pm, or phone 02 4823 4999, or online at www.goulburnpac.com.au.
