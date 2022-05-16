Canberra artist Emma Beer was clear cut in what she'd do with her winnings after claiming the Goulburn Art Award on Friday night.
She immediately used her $2000 prizemoney to purchase another finalist, Liz Coats' acrylic on linen work.
"I've always admired her art...I have a lot to learn from her and I'd like to live with one of her works," Ms Beer said.
Emma Beer won the prestigious annual prize from a field of 69 finalists. Her acrylic on canvas painting, titled The Luxury of Not Having it Set in Stone, impressed judge Danny Lacy, director of the Mornington Peninsula Regional Art Gallery.
"I loved the texture, the layering, the form and idea behind Emma's work. It struck a chord with me...and I was really mesmerised by it."
Mr Lacy said there was something "joyous" in abstract painting, especially as people emerged from a semi-post-COVID world, previously dominated by screens. He described it as an "exciting time for art because people now had the space to think."
Ms Beer said she was thrilled to win the award.
"It's an absolute honour because for every art prize you enter, there are lots of emails telling you you're unsuccessful. This is amazing," she said.
Ms Beer, a technical officer and teacher at the Canberra School of Art and Design, has lived and worked in the ACT for 15 years. She also shares a studio in Dickson with other artists.
The large painting's title reflected her belief that people had the freedom to change their mind as they learnt and grew. The same principle applied to art and in this work, she said the light emanated from behind, rather than the front, thereby breaking the "traditional method."
Another Canberra artist, Saskia Morris, won the $1000 highly commended prize with her work, Care Construction. The plywood case, painted in acrylics and utilising lavender oil, lavender and screws, was dedicated to her grandmother who passed away from Motor Neurone Disease in 2020.
"My family and I recognised that there was a real gap in the care we could give, especially from afar. My family got me to make communication charts," she said.
The work was an extension of this, or a "care box filled with love."
Ms Morris, who graduated from ANU with a Visual Arts Degree last year, said she was "absolutely thrilled" with the award.
Meantime, Year 12 Goulburn student, Nolan O' Flynn won the $500 Young Artist Award from a field of three with his acrylic and mixable oil painting on canvas, tiled Man.
More than 200 people attended the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery event. Director Yvette Dal Pozzo praised the high quality of art in the award, which drew about 130 entries from within a 120km radius of Goulburn.
"We were lucky to have a record number of entries this year and the works spanned all manner of media," she said.
"It shows the diversity and talent of artists in this region."
Mr Lacy said he was taken aback by the quality of entries and said GRAG was "punching above its weight" in terms of regional art galleries.
"There has been renewal in the regional arts sector and GRAG and Mornington Peninsula art galleries are proof of that," he said.
The 69 works will be exhibited until June 18.
Two other exhibitions were launched on Friday: The Window curated by Tina Milson and Tablelands by Mittagong artist, Heath Nock.
