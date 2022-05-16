If you notice a strange glow coming from the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre, don't be alarmed.
The building will be showing its support and helping to raise awareness for various charitable causes and events by lighting the facade of the building in a range of colours.
Over the coming months, the centre - located on Sloane Street, opposite Belmore Park - will be lit in blue and green for World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day, yellow for National Road Safety Week and red for World Haemochromatosis Week.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Coordinator Marketing and Events, Jessica Price said she was happy to be able to show support for these worthy causes.
"Each year we receive a number of requests to change the colour of the exterior lights on our Visitor Information Centre to help raise awareness, and it's great that we are able to do so," she said.
"There are lights at each end of the building plus on the tower at the centre of the building, the colour of each of these lights can be adjusted to create almost any colour combination across the building's facade.
"The fact that the centre is somewhat of a local landmark and is located in quite a prominent position, means a significant amount of attention can be drawn to these causes.
"I encourage other local businesses that are able to change the colour of their lights to jump on board and show their support as well."
In the past, the centre's lights have been changed to show support for local events, turning lilac for the annual Lilac City Festival, blue for the Australian Blues Music Festival and more.
Members of local not-for-profit organisations, community groups and event organisers that wish to have the centre lights changed for a particular cause or event are encouraged to contact the centre.
