Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

What's that strange glow coming from the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre?

Updated May 16 2022 - 8:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Visitor Information Centre will turn red for World Haemochromatosis Week. Photo: supplied (Goulburn Australia)

If you notice a strange glow coming from the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre, don't be alarmed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.