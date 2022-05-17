Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn man named Champion of Royal Agricultural Society after 40 years of service

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn's Gary Hogan pictured with daughter Rose at the award ceremony. Photo: supplied (RAS)

For Goulburn woodchopping legend Gary Hogan it's safe to say the Sydney Royal Easter Show is something of a family affair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.