For Goulburn woodchopping legend Gary Hogan it's safe to say the Sydney Royal Easter Show is something of a family affair.
After all, it's where he met his wife and it's a place his children have attended every year since they were born.
So when he was presented the Champions of the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Award at the 2022 show, it was in his words "beyond special."
"Being recognised as an RAS Champion is beyond special, when your small contributions to an event, and a sport that you love, are so gladly offered," he told the RAS.
"Every year I am blown away by the high level of organisation, people's commitment and expertise that contribute to the event's success.
'I've had the pleasure of meeting woodchoppers from all states of Australia and many overseas countries, and it has been a great pleasure to visit our friends and judge woodchopping in Paris, Switzerland, and Germany over recent years'.
Having been involved in the show's famed woodchopping competition for four decades, initially as a log steward back in 1982, the award builds off the back of 25-year and 35-year long-service medals.
He was initially taken to the Royal Easter Show by his father with family involvement now spanning generations.
"I was lucky enough to meet my wife, Maggie, at the Sydney Royal and our two children have been to every Royal Show since they were born," he revealed.
"They are now all 'well-seasoned' stewards at the Sydney Royal and have stewarded in the woodchop, sheep, goats, alpaca and dog sections over the years."
Hogan was one of 16 Champions celebrated during the 2022 show.
