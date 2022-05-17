Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company, like most theatre groups, has felt the brunt of COVID 19, over the past two years.
"We've lost revenue from two cancelled shows, social events, fundraisers and school holiday workshops" RHMTC president Alex Ridley said.
Advertisement
"It is vital for us to have a successful 2022 season, to keep the company growing, so we can continue to provide the Goulburn community with engaging, educational and entertaining musical theatre opportunities."
RHMTC is undertaking its most ambitious production project yet, The Wizard of Oz at the newly opened Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
"As a not-for-profit, community arts group, we feel obligated and privileged to be taking this leap and putting on a show, in this state of the art venue," Ms Ridley said.
However, she said to stage such a show, especially after the past two years' financial losses, was risky. RHMTC reached out to the community, seeking corporate sponsors for its 2022 season.
The company has successfully secured two, 'diamond sponsors' for the year; Goulburn First National Real Estate and Michelle Renee Personal Home Care.
"To have two major sponsors and other local businesses jump on board, whose values align with ours and who have an obvious passion for supporting the arts and local community ventures, is very exciting for our whole company," said Lauren Shinfield, member of the RHMTC financial team.
"Our upcoming show, The Wizard of Oz' teaches us that there is "no place like home" and our two diamond sponsors live and breathe this through their work with their clients.
Ms Ridley said Barry and Heidi McEntee and the team at First National Real Estate Goulburn loved the RHMTC mission and giving back to the community.
ALSO READ:
Dean and Michelle, of Michelle Renee Personal Home Care, were also enticed to give back to their clients and the community through RHMTC.
"We were blown away by the passion the team had for the arts and for the Goulburn community. We loved the idea that there is no place like home because we hear that so often from our clients whose comfort, independence and security is so aligned with being in the safety of their home. That's the aim of what we do, to support people to be in the homes they love, for as long as possible," they said.
As well as diamond sponsors, acknowledged its other current corporate sponsors for 2022:
Gold sponsors: Tilt Renewables' Crookwell 1 Windfarm, Goulburn Soldiers Club and Rok Solid Concreting.
Advertisement
Bronze sponsors: CRT Goulburn Produce and Rural Supplies, Goulburn Medical Clinic and Rachel Lee's Hair Boutique.
They would also like to thank the many local businesses who have provided in-kind sponsorship through raffle prizes, products and services and financial donations.
If you would like to know more about becoming a sponsor or donating to Season 2022, please email RHMTC at rockyhillmtc@gmail.com
The Wizard of Oz will be staged at GPAC at 7pm on June 24 and 25 and 1pm on June 25 and 26. For tickets go to https://bit.ly/3PcGldT
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.