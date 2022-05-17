He was described as a great communicator, full of life, laughter and a loyal friend who loved nothing more than a get together.
Former Goulburn real estate agent Tronn Alstergren was farewelled at a funeral service at Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Friday, May 13. He died age 77 on May 2, following ill-health.
Advertisement
He was one half of Platt-Hepworth and Associates, founded in the late 1990s, and later branched out into his own real estate business, Tronn Alstergren Real Estate. Mr Alstergren was also active in Goulburn's economic life.
READ MORE:
In her tribute, daughter Kate Alstergren said it was difficult to distill her father's full life into five minutes.
"Dad lived a massive life," she said.
"He was naughty, wonderful, unique and I could not have asked for a more wonderful or adoring father."
She and sister, Sophie, recalled fun-filled days spent with their father on the family property in Victoria's western districts, riding in the ute and their home hosting a "constant stream of friends."
Born in Melbourne on October 15, 1944, he was the second youngest of seven children and one of four boys born to Edvard and Marjorie Alstergen. Edvard had immigrated from Norway to Australia in 1921 and rose to become a giant in the nation's timber industry through his company, Softwood Holdings, which he founded in 1952.
Tronn's partner, Helen Cheetham, said the children revered their father. His entrepreneurial skills and reputation as a "consummate communicator" rubbed off.
Lifelong friend Peter Williams first met Tronn at Geelong Grammar.
"I could see at once he possessed a huge zest for life, while at the same time being a risk taker, a rebel, a non-conformist in the regimented world of boarding school," he said.
"I very much admired that because the world would be a very boring place without the risk takers and entrepreneurial types prepared to challenge the status quo and get things done."
Life wasn't boring. Mr Williams said his friend maintained a "vast social program," loved fast and old cars, tennis parties and gatherings with family and friends. Following school be went jackarooing in NSW.
Advertisement
Mr Alstergren met and married wife, Wendy, raised two girls and lived on a farm he purchased at Edenhope. When the marriage broke up 14 years later, he moved to Melbourne and then Sydney, where by this time, his daughters were living.
In Sydney, Mr Alstergen continued his earlier finance career and established the firm, Wellesly Asset Finance.
Mr Williams said his friend had a great ability to attract "beautiful and intelligent women" and married four times.
In about 1995, Mr Alstergen moved to Goulburn to sister Janet and brother-in-law Graham Webb's property, Kippilaw and then Wollogorang. Farm life was her father's "happy place," daughter Sophie said.
Former grazier Tony Morrison met him during this time.
"Tronn was larger than life, literally, and loved tennis, people and parties," he said.
Advertisement
"His smile would light up a room and his laughter could be heard for miles around. In no time at all he had organised a group of us to play tennis in the late afternoon, once a week at Kippilaw. It was the beginning of a great friendship."
Mr Alstergren and Mr Platt-Hepworth started the real estate agency in the late 1990s and put his networking skills to good use.
Ms Cheetham said Tronn loved rural property, was interested in architecture and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life.
"He was a born salesman and could talk the leg off an iron pot," she joked.
Advertisement
The agency was among the first to promote Goulburn and region's potential to Sydney and beyond, Ms Cheetham said.
Mr Morrison said Tronn was a "great believer in Goulburn." He founded Goulburn Regional Enterprise to draw business here. He tried to establish the South East Livestock Selling Centre in Goulburn following the Goulburn saleyard sale. Although the centre eventually went to Yass, Mr Morrison said it was a "huge benefit" to local producers and the regional livestock industry.
"Tronn will be missed for his huge personality, his warm smile and friendship, his love of Goulburn and his cross court forehand," Mr Morrison said.
Ms Cheetham, at that time a music and English teacher, met Mr Alstergren in 2001 on a "particularly funny bus trip to the Boorowa races."
"What ensued was a gradual getting to know this reassuring, cosy, bear-like person whose cheerfulness, optimism and joy for life were astonishing and life-changing," she said.
"Through his kindness and caring and sense of fun, Tronn taught me that regardless of the challenges you face, life is joyful and we're meant to be happy."
Advertisement
He opened the door to a "bigger and more colourful life, marked in no small measure by his fabulous, eccentric family and his much-loved lifelong friends."
They moved into their historic Clifford Street home in 2004.
When ill-health took hold, Ms Cheetham studied real estate and changed tack to help Mr Alstergren in the business. It was finally closed at the end of 2021.
Due to his health, Mr Alstergren moved into Warrigal Aged Care Facility two years ago but still maintained the same "positive outlook" as ever, his family said.
Advertisement
Sophie Alstergren told the gathering she would love her father forever.
"I'll miss his hugs, his hands, the look he gave me when I entered the room and sat and talked to him. I'll miss his eyes," she said.
He is survived by his daughters and predeceased by his parents and siblings.
A bagpiper accompanied the hearse from the cathedral. Mr Alstergren was interred at Saint James Anglican Cemetery, Kippilaw, in line with his wishes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.