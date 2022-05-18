You may have seen a few extra orange shirts floating around Bunnings Goulburn today.
Today is 'Wear Orange Wednesday' or 'WOW Day' with communities encouraged to wear orange and thank all SES volunteers who generously give their time to help communities.
WOW Day is celebrated each year during during National Volunteer Week which began on Monday, May 16.
SES Deputy Controller Steve Watson said all the current volunteers were fantastic and generously gave up a lot of their time.
"On WOW Day we aim to raise awareness and recruit new members to the SES," Mr Watson said.
The SES held a stand at Bunnings Goulburn today where they spoke to members of the public and handed out brochures.
"Bunnings and the NRMA are big supporters of the SES," Mr Watson said.
The team also stopped by NRMA Goulburn and walked down Auburn street to speak with locals.
The unit currently has just under 40 volunteers who support the community through floods, storms and fire.
"The unit will soon be upgrading so we'd like to see our numbers increase to at least 70," Mr Watson said.
"We particularly need volunteers for week days."
Just recently, the SES responded to 40 call outs during an intense storm that passed through Goulburn.
"We completed quite a few rescues during the floods too," Mr Watson said.
The SES Deputy Controller said the one thing that drove all SES volunteers was a love for their community.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
