Saint Saviour's Cathedral bells will be ringing out across Goulburn this weekend to mark a very special anniversary.
The original eight bells in the Cathedral's 12-bell chamber will turn 150 years old.
Saint Saviour's is the only regional church in Australia to boast the 12-bell chamber.
Bellringing teacher, Dr Christopher O'Mahoney, said the installation grew from an original core of eight bells in 1988, which was a bicentennial project.
These came from Saint Mark's Church, Leicester in the United Kingdom.
"Goulburn was able to snap up the bells and give them a new life in Australia," he said.
"Those eight bells, now named for ships that sailed in the First Fleet, were cast in 1872 - 150 years ago."
Saturday marks their exact anniversary and to celebrate, Saint Saviour's will be attempting a full peal of 'Grandsire Triples,' bringing together a team of ringers from Goulburn, Sydney and Canberra.
It will start at about 1pm and finish by 5pm.
"Rest assured, we have installed some very effective sound control, so rather than sounding intrusive, people should be treated to a delightful background soundscape on Saturday afternoon," Dr O'Mahoney said.
"We believe that bells make a joyful sound, and we hope that the community does too. In a way, bells are like an external choir. Listening to bells encourages us to stop, to look up, and to take stock of the world around us.
"...The bells at St Saviour's Cathedral are very much part of the Goulburn community, and we are often humbled by the messages of encouragement that we frequently receive."
