"There is much still to do in our great region, and while my role will now change, my focus will not. It is now my job to make sure the government delivers on what we need - the new airport and local jobs, the Picton by pass, a Goulburn Medicare-funded MRI and a host of other road and communications projects, in addition to delivering on cost of living commitments. These are all budgeted, and I will make sure you all know if the new government decides to change direction."