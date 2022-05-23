Angus Taylor is being touted as a possible contender for the Liberals' leadership, following the Coalition's defeat at Saturday's election.
Former Defence Minister Peter Dutton is regarded as the favourite to take the top job but Mr Taylor, Dan Tehan and Karen Andrews are also being mentioned as rivals.
Mr Taylor was unavailable for interview.
He was returned to the seat of Hume on Saturday, but suffered a 5.4 per cent swing against him. He will represent the electorate from opposition for the first time since his election in 2013.
In a statement, Mr Taylor thanked voters who supported him.
"It's a great privilege and responsibility (to represent Hume)," he said.
"The tradies, the small business people, the farmers, the volunteers, the teachers and care workers, and so many other hardworking people - you and your families are the backbone of our region, and I will continue to fight for your interests.
"There is much still to do in our great region, and while my role will now change, my focus will not. It is now my job to make sure the government delivers on what we need - the new airport and local jobs, the Picton by pass, a Goulburn Medicare-funded MRI and a host of other road and communications projects, in addition to delivering on cost of living commitments. These are all budgeted, and I will make sure you all know if the new government decides to change direction."
He said his volunteers had worked tirelessly and seen "some of the worst of human behaviour during this campaign, but also some of the very best." Mr Taylor described "vicious conduct" while volunteers mounted signs.
"To my colleagues who won't return to the parliament, you will be missed. Friends who still have much to contribute have lost their seats, and I wish them the very best. I know they will make great contributions in the future," Mr Taylor said.
The MP said there was much to learn from the election. Many in the urban areas "would focus on the shift to left-wing independents."
"But we also need to recognise the fragmentation of the primary votes of the major parties across the nation. Labor has gained government legitimately with a 32pc primary vote which is unprecedented, while we saw strong support for smaller conservative parties in the suburbs and the bush," he said.
"It is critical now for the Liberal party to regroup and refocus on our core values. We must recognise who we represent and that in a time of great economic challenge, core liberal values have much to offer. More than ever, we need to focus on careful management of the economy and taxpayer money. We need to leave behind heavy-handed interventions that hamper our hardworking businesses and workers and our economic recovery. It will be our job to make the case for these core beliefs and hold the new government to account on the outcomes."
