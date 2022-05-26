Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

$2m big dance a leg up for Goulburn Cup

Updated May 26 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Cup will be very important from here on in. Photo: Goulburn Race Club.

The Goulburn District Race Club has received a boost with the news that its feature race, The Goulburn Cup, will now carry entry opportunity status for horses looking to qualify for a new $2 million race called "The Big Dance".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.