There were mixed results for local MMA fighters when they took to cage at Veolia Arena early last month.
Luke Markesinis, Mark Anable and Leon Bazso had wins via TKO, KO and RNC while Mitchell Sykes and Riley Coppolino both lost via TKO in the Storm Damage event on April 9.
Goulburn Martial Arts Academy head instructor Craig Harmer, who trains the five athletes, said he was happy with their performances.
"The average win loss ratio of MMA gyms is 49 per cent and we were above that," Harmer said.
"All five made their debuts as well, so it was a great achievement."
The future for the sport in town is looking bright, with the academy starting a youth MMA program.
"The International MMA Federation is trying to make MMA an Olympic sport by the 2032 Brisbane Olympics," he said.
"Hopefully that will give an opportunity for some of the youngsters to represent their country in the future."
However, cage fighting isn't something Harmer likes to pressure people into doing it.
"I don't ask people if they want to fight," he said.
"I just tell people about events coming up and for them to let me know if they're interested.
"I don't put pressure on people to jump into the sport because it's something the person must want to try as it's a serious business."
The local fighters pick and choose which events they want to take part in, so it is unknown where their next fight will be.
