The region has experienced its first snowfall of the year as temperatures dropped below five degrees on the first day of winter.
Just after 11.30am Wednesday, Goulburn Airport showed just 4.3 degrees, with an apparent temperature of minus 6.9 degrees celsius.
Advertisement
Wendy Husband, who lives at Curraweela, some 20km north of Taralga, said the snow started at about 5am and was "quite thick" in parts before dissipating by mid Wednesday morning.
READ MORE:
Light falls were also reported around Crookwell, Roslyn, Yalbraith and over towards Oberon late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning before soon turning to 'slush.'
The wind has been playing greater havoc. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded top gusts of 80km/h at Goulburn Airport at 11.30am Wednesday and 11.15am Tuesday.
SES Argyle cluster commander Bob Bell said on Tuesday morning a 200kg to 300kg portable pergola at a Chisholm Street, Goulburn home lifted and landed between the fence and a neighbour's house.
Sometime before 8.30am Wednesday, a large gum tree in the Wollondilly School grounds blew down, partially destroying security fencing on the Fitzroy Street aspect, a resident said.
ALSO READ:
It landed next to a bus shelter and was jutting onto the road, causing some traffic disruption along the busy thoroughfare. The resident said cars were backed up to Goldsmith Street.
The tree fell before school started and was cleared by Goulburn Mulwaree Council by 9.30am.
Fallen trees were also reported in Sinclair Street, Garfield Park, where one landed on a property's fence, Lumley Road, where it was blocking the thoroughfare, and Windellama Road, a council spokesperson said.
The wind toppled trees on Yalbraith Road, Golspie Road, near Scabben Flat Road, and on the Laggan to Taralga Road, all of which were removed by Upper Lachlan Shire Council crews, a spokesman said.
Advertisement
Mr Bell said the wind had been expected to ease but a fresh warning was issued just after 11am Wednesday. It warns of winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with "damaging" gusts of up to 100km/h possible on and east of the Great Diving Range.
Meantime, though only 7.8mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, it was enough to affect already saturated facilities.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council closed the Wollondilly Riverwalk between Marsden Weir and the Fitzroy Street footpath entry due to water over the path.
On Tuesday, Hudson Park and Cookbundoon sporting fields were also closed to training and competition this week due to surface water. They will be reassessed on Thursday for weekend sport.
In Upper Lachlan Shire, Tyrl Tyrl Road remains closed at the Bolong River causeway due to flooding. Back Arm Road, off Middle Arm Road, is closed for the same reason.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.