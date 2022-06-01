They are known and feared for wrapping up their opponents but the Goulburn Bulldogs have swapped bone-crunching tackles for a warmer embrace of one of their own.
Former Bulldogs player Kate Thompson was shocked earlier this year to find she had a brain tumour after going in for scans due to blurry vision.
So with Thompson beginning an eight month chemotherapy treatment, the club decided to make their annual Ladies Day on May 21 a fundraiser for her recovery journey.
And boy was it a success.
The club announced on Tuesday (May 31) that they had raised a whopping $41,264 to assist Thompson.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Bulldogs expressed thanks to the many supporters, sponsors and contributors to the Ladies Day.
"We are absolutely blown away by the support that was shown to our Ladies Day for Kate and we are very pleased to announce that $41,264.57 is on its way to Kate from the day's proceeds!" it read.
"Thank you to Goulburn City Bulldogs supporters and community - the turn out was incredible on the day and without the support of the footy club, we wouldn't have been able to organise everything as quickly as we did to make the day the success it was.
"Thank you to Woden Valley Rams Rugby League for their support and participation in our ladies day festivities.
"To all of the businesses and individuals who donated prizes for our raffle and auction, and provided food on the day, we cannot thank you all enough for your support and generosity."
If you would like to support Kate Thompson you can head to her GoFundMe page - Goulburn City Bulldogs Fundraiser for Kate.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
