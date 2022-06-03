After a fantastic start to the season, the Goulburn Swans have been pegged back at the halfway mark of The Canberra Times Fourth Grade Men's competition.
After winning three of their opening four matches, the Swans are now four wins and four losses following their round eight loss to the ANU Griffins on a cold and miserable afternoon at ANU South Oval on Saturday, June 4.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Swans player coach Simon Treloar said the match could have gone either way and couldn't fault his side's effort after the 7.6.48 to 5.1.31 loss.
"The rub of the green didn't go our way with some of the calls," Treloar said.
"It was wet, got physical and they got a few lucky goals and got on top of us near the end of the game.
"It's a bit disappointing, but the boys dug deep all day and gave it a red hot crack.
"We played a really good first half and came out a lot better than we had in previous weeks."
The wet conditions made it very difficult for both teams to play in.
"The puddles were rough," Treloar said.
"As soon as you stood in one, you were soaked.
"I squeezed out a good bit of water out of my socks at half time and then again at full time."
The Swans don't play until the week after Queen's Birthday due to a bye and the long weekend, allowing Treloar's side to regroup.
"We're pretty happy with the first half of our season," he said.
"To be four and four with a new bunch of boys playing footy is pretty good.
"We still have lots to work on and we've really got to push for finals now."
The away side sit seventh on the ladder and only a win away from the top four.
Advertisement
The next task for the Goulburn Swans will be the Woden Blues at EPC Solar Park from midday on Saturday, June 18.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport.
I love sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.