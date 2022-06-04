Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Goulburn builder Frederick Horn left significant legacy

By Linda Cooper*
June 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRAND: Lansdowne Terrace on Sloane Street, close to Mundy Street, was builder Frederick Horn's first commission. It has since been demolished. Photo: History Goulburn.

There is an impressive monument in St Saviour's Cemetery, Goulburn holding the remains of Frederick Horton Horn, his wife Elizabeth Ann and grandson Frederick Walter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.