Man allegedly caught travelling over 200km/h in a Ferrari outside Goulburn

A driver has been charged after he was allegedly caught travelling at more than 200km/h in an unregistered vehicle in The Hume region today.
About 7:40am (Friday June 3, 2022), officers attached to The Hume Highway Patrol allegedly detected a Ferrari travelling at 204km/h in a 110km sign-posted area on the Hume Highway, Goulburn.
Police stopped the Ferrari and spoke with the driver, a 42-year-old man.
He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for drive vehicle recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, exceed speed limit - over 45kph, and use unregistered motor vehicle.
The Rhodes man will appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday June 29, 2022.
His NSW driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle confiscated for three months.
