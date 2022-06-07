Taralga Art Show to be "best show yet"

As we approach the long weekend and you fill your diary with exciting events, don't forget about the Taralga Art Show.
After two years of setbacks due to COVID-19, excitement for the twentieth show is greater than ever.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: There's something on for everyone this week
The Taralga Progress Association hosts the show and it will showcase some of the best artwork in the region over the 11-13 June long weekend.
Organiser Jennifer Lamb encouraged people to come to the Art Show but also to stay and explore the town.
"Certainly the Taralga Art Show is about art, but it is equally about everyone coming together in the midst of winter and really enjoying themselves," she said.
"Beside the Art Show there are pubs, cafes, special shops and the Historical Museum."
The Art Show is held at the Taralga Memorial Hall and officially kicks off on the Saturday evening at 6pm with cartoonist, raconteur and district resident, Warren Brown, speaking.
Over the weekend there will be additional events for adults and children alike.
Adults can participate in a wire art workshop hosted by Leanne Kelly on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Bookings are essential and an entry fee of $25 applies.
For the young ones (10 and up) there will be a free children's workshop on Saturday morning, hosted by Amy Curran and featuring felt-making and watercolours.
Children can also vote for the Children's Choice Award for the best work with the winning artist pocketing $100 thanks to the Taralga Hotel.
Other prizes include the $100 Hangers' award, the $200 RMB Lawyers People's Choice Award and the $100 Taralga Wildlife Park Award for the best wildlife or livestock depiction.
Every visitor will also have the opportunity to be involved with the 2022 Taralga mural which will be open for the public to paint and located in the Hall.
"This, the twentieth Taralga Art Show, promises to be far and away the best yet," Ms Lamb said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.