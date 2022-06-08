Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC) have released an extensive list of ongoing infrastructure projects across the region, including several large-scale roadworks.
The works, in progress as of May 2022, number 16 in addition to standard road maintenance.
You can learn more about each project below.
Advertisement
Read more: Taralga Art Show to be "best show yet"
Grabine Road Reconstruction
The road reconstruction component of Grabine Road project has been completed. Funder approval for a time extension of the project is being requested to enable causeway upgrade works incorporating large box culverts at Sandy Creek.
Time extensions have previously been granted and there is no guarantee that further extensions will be granted. Due to frequent and substantial water flow at the creek crossing, a dry weather spell is required before these works can commence.
Laggan Road MR248E Rehabilitation
Work recommenced on the Laggan Road towards Crookwell on May 2. Work is scheduled for pavement rehabilitation and drainage improvements from Boongarra Road to the newly reconstructed pavement in Laggan Village near the School.
Goulburn Road (MR54)
Wayo shoulder widening project has been completed including new guardrail. Large heavy patching has also been completed. A reseal of Segment 53 - Sooley Creek to Bumana Creek was completed on May 3.
Peelwood Road Reconstruction
A further length of Peelwood Road will commence construction in August 2022. Ongoing maintenance will continue until construction commences.
Grant funding has been extended with completion due by December 1. The works will progress northwards from the end of existing seal towards Peelwood.
Wheeo Road Reconstruction
A further length of Wheeo Road will commence construction in early May. The works will progress westwards from the end of existing seal towards Wheeo.
Wombeyan Caves Road MR258
The construction of Wombeyan Caves Road is now completed. Surplus funds of $350,000 have been requested to be directed towards slope stabilisation of a section unstable road batter.
Advertisement
The project will cost $700,000 and the Federal Government has committed to 50 per cent of the funding. ULSC is still awaiting a decision on the diversion of State Government funds to allow the project to proceed.
Collector Road
A three kilometre extension of the bitumen sealed length of Collector Road five kilometre to eight kilometre from Gunning is complete apart from line marking.
MR52 Crookwell to Gunning
Urgent and major heavy patching will be carried out in June subject to approval to amend the Regional Road REPAIR Program.
Gurrundah Road (Friars Hill) Upgrade
Advertisement
The upgrade works on Friars Hill is anticipated to commence by May 16. The works involve improving the road alignment, additional culverts and culvert extensions, and select lengths of road widening and bitumen seal.
Crookwell Aerodrome Access Road
Construction of the access road into the airfield is anticipated to commence in late May subject to finalisation of lease details. Completion of all works will be subject to an outcome of an aerodrome grant application.
The works include a sealed access road and gravel hardstand areas.
Tablelands Way (MR 256 - Taralga Rd)
Four project locations north of Taralga are currently in design. The highest priority of the locations are Burra Burra Creek near Curraweela (replace causeway with bridge) and the three kilometre descent down to Abercrombie River.
Advertisement
The design of Burra Burra Creek Bridge is nearing completion. A single span bridge of approximately 18 metres in length will replace the low level causeway. A road realignment and minor land acquisition will be required for the new bridge alignment.
The construction tender should be called in late June with an anticipated construction start in July. Further discussion will be undertaken with adjacent landholders in relation to land matters as soon as the design is finalised.
Timber Bridge Replacements
A tender for the timber bridge replacement projects for Julong, Cooksvale and Blue Hill Roads was accepted by Council at the meeting held in April 2022. It is anticipated that construction will commence in July 2022.
Resealing and Line Marking
The resealing program has recently commenced having resealed the full length of Orchard St in Taralga, and many kilometres of Peelwood Rd, Fullerton Rd and Jerrawa Rd.
Advertisement
Hillas St in Taralga and many urban roads in Crookwell were completed by middle of May. While there will be disruption to parking during the works it is very fortunate to receive such a large amount of funding to assist Council in improving the overall asset condition and reducing reactive maintenance costs.
Council received $4.3M in grant funding to be spent over the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years. Approximately $3M of the grant is available this financial year.
Gravel Road Upgrade Program (LRCIP)
Council allocated $550,000 for gravel road improvements from this program. The proposed of works includes Reids Flat (Boiler Hill) estimated cost $350,000 and the balance of funding will be directed to gravel resheeting on Golspie Rd, Tyrl Tyrl Rd, Bolong Road, Gorham Rd Bus Route.
Boiler Hill will include bitumen sealing due to the steepness and difficulty maintaining a gravel surface on this section of road. Other roads will include selected areas of gravel resheeting.
Taralga Drainage/Road Repairs
Advertisement
Church and Court Streets in Taralga were temporarily closed due to wet weather and pavement failures.
Work is underway in Court Street to address the drainage issues next to Goodhew Park.
Natural Disaster Restoration works program
Council continues to suffer considerable damage to the road network following wet weather events. While crews are continually attending to unsealed roads, rehabilitation of large pavement failures is also urgently required.
Council has engaged contractors to both manage and undertake the storm damage restoration under the various declarations. Council recently received confirmation that the January 2022 storms will be covered by a Natural Disaster Declaration.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.