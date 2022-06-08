Aaron Johansson, former Chief Executive Officer of Charters Towers Regional Council in Queensland has today been named as the Goulburn Mulwaree Council general manager.
The announcement arrives three months after previous GM Warwick Bennett departed the role ahead of schedule.
Director of Corporate and Community Services Brendan Hollands stood in as acting GM from March 18 to May 5, Matthew O'Rourke is currently the acting GM.
Mayor Peter Walker said he was excited to announce Mr Johansson's appointment after an extensive recruitment process.
"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Aaron Johansson as our CEO and Aaron will move here with his charming wife and secondary school age daughter to take up the role, beginning Monday, July 11," Mr Walker said.
"Aaron has been appointed on a five-year performance-based contract and looks forward to making our wonderful region his home."
Twice interviewed by councillors, Mr Johansson travelled to Goulburn to be interviewed in person on both occasions. He impressed all councillors with his mature approach along with his obvious energy and drive based on his past achievements.
Mr Johansson brings extensive local government and private sector experience, working for Charters Towers as its CEO for the past four and a half years.
Prior to that he worked at Isaac Regional Council for four years as Chief Financial Officer and then as Director Corporate, Governance and Financial Services.
Mr Johansson described himself as a good listener and said he was particularly looking forward to meeting staff.
"What a wonderful opportunity the council has given me to come and be part of the exciting future I see ahead for the council and its region," he said.
"I will visit the works staff as a first priority and I want to ensure staff have the resources to do their job effectively and to support their professional goals, aspirations and growth."
Mr Johansson has also worked in mining, education and financial services management roles. He is highly qualified in the areas of finance, planning and business as an Australian Institute of Company Directors Graduate and holding a Certificate of Membership from the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
The new GM said he was impressed with what the council had achieved in recent years and conscious that the financial sustainability of the council was paramount to continue providing excellent services to the community.
"I love being part of a community and will get out and about in my first week to meet as many community members as I can. I want to hear what their council can improve and they can be assured I will identify the priorities and act upon findings to build a better Goulburn Mulwaree," Mr Johansson said.
