Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Chalker's Cycle Works charity ride raises awareness for Crohn's disease

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corbin Chalker with the family who inspired him to organise the fundraiser: Emily Robinson, Theresa Robinson, Ayla Robinson, Chloe Chatto and Lachlan Roberts. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

After hearing news that a friend's 11-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with an incurable disease, Corbin Chalker wanted to do something to help.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.