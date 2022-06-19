After hearing news that a friend's 11-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with an incurable disease, Corbin Chalker wanted to do something to help.
Owner of Chalker's Cycle Works, Mr Chalker turned to what he knew best and organised a charity ride.
Held on Saturday, June 18, more than 30 motorbike enthusiasts gathered to not only discuss bikes, but also Crohn's disease.
"You'd be surprised, everyone I bring it up with ends up saying they know someone who has it," Mr Chalker said.
"People don't really talk about it but they know about it."
Mrs Robinson said the charity ride had been a wonderful opportunity for her daughter to speak with other people living with the disease.
Crohn's disease is a lifelong autoimmune condition in which parts of the digestive system become inflamed.
Symptoms range from person to person but can include weight loss, severe stomach cramps, bleeding, diarrhea, constipation, nausea, joint pain, mouth ulcers and eye inflammation.
The disease can sometimes cause life-threatening complications and there is currently no cure.
All money raised from the charity ride will be donated to Crohn's and Colitis Australia.
For more than three decades, Crohn's and Colitis Australia has been empowering more than 100,000 Australian men, women and children living with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis to live fearlessly.
The charity provides research grants, support groups, information forums, youth programs and more.
Donations can still be made online through my cause.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
