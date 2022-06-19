Music floated down Avoca and Derwent Street today as Goulburn PCYC hosted the 2022 Active Fest.
As a NSW government initiative from the Office of Sport, the festival aims to get young people moving.
Club manager Janelle Lawson said the office had approached Goulburn PCYC to host the event and had provided funding.
"A lot more people came than we expected," Ms Lawson said.
"It has been great."
Festivalgoers had many activities to test out during the day including bubble soccer, laser tag, rock climbing, Zumba, archery, croquet, gymnastics, indoor hockey and soccer skills.
Upbeat tunes were provided by local musicians Garth Prentice and Keva Abotomey.
There was also $5000 worth of prizes on offer throughout the day which were purchased from local businesses.
Runner Katie Porra and soccer player Chad McDonald were guest athletes at the festival.
Katie Porra is a middle and long-distance runner and final-year physiotherapy student at the University of Canberra.
She will be competing in a 10km race on the Gold Coast in a few weeks.
"I like coming out to talk to the kids and getting them to be active in the community," Ms Porra said.
Chad, at just 17-years-old, is currently playing for Canberra-Croatia and is about to head off to the UK to attend the Fleetwood Town Academy.
"I love getting kids involved in the sport, it increases the football community in the area," Chad said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
