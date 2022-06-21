Inmates at Goulburn Correctional Centre are helping to provide urgent relief accommodation to Northern Rivers flood victims, as the first 20 inmate-built demountable homes are installed in Lismore.
Corrective Services Industries at Goulburn and Cessnock will build an additional 60 single module studio units for temporary housing sites in flood affected communities, bringing the total to one hundred.
Advertisement
Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee welcomed the expansion of the project, which enables inmates to gain valuable trade skills while constructing the homes.
"Corrective Services NSW staff have done a fantastic job of coordinating and facilitating this project while providing inmates with the practical skills and experience to deliver these high-quality housing units," Mr Lee said.
"I'm pleased they've been able to expand the project to provide more vital support to flood victims while continuing to support the rehabilitation of these men in custody."
The modular housing units are part of a the State's $350 million allocation for temporary housing for flood-affected communities.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the housing would provide short-term accommodation.
"It's important to us that people have a roof over their heads while they tackle the difficult task of rebuilding so we're continuing to consider all options for providing temporary housing to our flood-affected communities," she said.
The single-level dwellings were allocated to CSI, from the Department of Education, before being stripped and refitted to include a kitchen, bathroom, laundry and air-conditioning. They can house up to two people.
Corrective Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said the success of the project is a reflection on staff at the centres.
"It's a testament to the can-do attitude of staff and the quality of the programs we run within our Corrective Services Industries that we've been able to deliver the homes quickly and to a very impressive quality," Mr Corcoran said.
CSI is the commercial arm of CSNSW and operates more than 100 business units and service industries teams strategically based across metro and regional centres.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.