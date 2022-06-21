Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Correctional Centre inmates pitch in for flood victims

Updated June 21 2022 - 4:57am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Correctional Centre inmates have been working on the demountable housing destined for flood-hit communities. Photo: Corrective Services NSW.

Inmates at Goulburn Correctional Centre are helping to provide urgent relief accommodation to Northern Rivers flood victims, as the first 20 inmate-built demountable homes are installed in Lismore.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.