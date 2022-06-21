A fundraiser for a Goulburn family affected by a horrific motorbike crash has raised a heartwarming amount.
The Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club held a fun, activity-filled day at Workers Arena on May 28 with proceeds gong towards the much-loved Yates family.
Advertisement
Father Paul and son Daniel were both airlifted to Canberra Hospital after their motorbike collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Bourke and Clinton Streets in April 2022.
Paul has since had his leg amputated and Daniel continues to recover from a serious head injury.
Club member and organiser Tayla Anissa said she was surprised with the turnout, revealing they struggled to fit in all the vintage cars on display as $3,200 was raised by the community.
"[We were] surprised by the weather, we still had a good turn out. A far few came and it was so busy we ran out of room to pack cars," she told the Post.
"It seemed that the whole Yates family enjoyed themselves.
"I'm not sure what the most popular attraction was between the drift cars to rods or historical cars to the music, the jumping castle. There seemed to be bundles of people everywhere.
"Including the cheque from the RSL, $3,200 was raised."
Tayla said the club was thankful for local businesses and locals for dipping their hand into their pocket to help others in need.
"A thank you goes to the Goulburn RSL, Workers Club, Coffees and Cream, Mitch Budd for the cream van. Stay Sharp Drift Team, Repco, Cappos, Custom Chant and to everyone else that volunteered to help make the day possible and donated to have the fundraiser.
"Thank you to everyone that turned up to support this family."
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.