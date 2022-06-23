Music and dance can transcend language barriers and there will be a lot of both going on this Saturday.
As we approach the end of National Refugee Week, which began on Monday, June 20, Goulburn Multicultural Centre has planned a celebratory weekend.
Advertisement
Event organiser Heni Hardi said each year Goulburn celebrated the week in a different way.
"This year we want to show thanks from the refugee side back to Australia," she said.
This year's celebration is the first to be held in person after two years of COVID-19 disruptions.
It will be held at St. Saviour's Cathedral on Saturday, June 25 from 11am. There will be dance and music from around the world, food and door prizes.
National Refugee Week comes at a historic moment in time, with 100 million people now displaced around the world and the number of countries affected by conflict double what it was a decade ago.
However, it's also marked by a positive milestone, record-breaking support from Australians.
A new global study, carried out in collaboration with UNHCR, showed greater public compassion for refugees since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.
The Ipsos survey found that 83 per cent of Australians surveyed agreed that people should be able to "take refuge in other countries, including Australia, to escape from war or persecution". This compares to 74 per cent in 2021.
Ms Hardi said the Multicultural Centre had helped many families settle in Goulburn but some had since grown up and moved to cities to pursue higher education.
"The families that are still here, most just say 'call me Australian'," she said.
Goulburn's Multicultural Centre supports anyone who has arrived from overseas to find accommodation, employment, schools, childcare and also friends.
Ms Hardi said they currently had around 270 clients.
This year's event has a specific focus on Goulburn's African community.
"We wanted to use this year's event to introduce Goulburn's African community," Ms Hardi said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.