Goulburn's Ellen Ryan will carry the hopes and hearts of her hometown when she competes in the Commonwealth Games next month.
The 25-year-old lawn bowler will also have something else behind her - a $5000 grant from Goulburn Mulwaree Council to assist with costs.
Ryan recently told The Post she was over the moon to be selected for the Birmingham Games after just missing out in 2018.
"This has been my lifelong dream and goal so I'm so excited to represent my family, friends, Goulburn and Australia," she said.
"I can't wait to get on the plane and get started."
The $5000 will come from the council's financial assistance grant funding.
Mayor Peter Walker said Ellen was an outstanding athlete who promoted Goulburn at every opportunity.
"Ellen has notched up more than 100 caps for Australia so far in an remarkable career, and I am thrilled for her that she will make her Commonwealth Games senior debut in Birmingham," Cr Walker said.
"When you look at what she has achieved on the greens so far, it's hard to believe Ellen is only 25. I am sure Ellen has a long and fantastic career ahead of her.
"I know that all of Goulburn Mulwaree will be cheering on Ellen in Birmingham, along with the rest of the Australian contingent."
Ellen will be representing Australia in singles, before pairing up with her best friend Kristina Krstic from Western Australia. She said she was so grateful for the council's assistance.
"This funding will greatly assist me with my preparation for my first Commonwealth Games," Ellen said.
"It will help with recovery items and make sure I'm financially stable for the month I'll be away. Born and bred in Goulburn, I can't thank the community enough for all their support over the years."
The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin on July 28 running until August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Ellen will head over to the UK on July 11 for a two-week training camp prior to the Games.
The council will also formally write to Ellen to wish her every success at the Games.
