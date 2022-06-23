Bungonia might be small but it has a big history.
Best known for the Bungonia National Park, this small village was also the first town settlement outside of the Sydney Basin and is home to the oldest Roman Catholic church in Australia.
Advertisement
Now, before embarking on a hike, tourists can stroll around the town learning about its history through 27 informative signs.
Moira McGinity, who grew up in Bungonia, was involved with the research and writing for the signs.
"It's been an ongoing project for several years," Ms McGinity said.
Currently residing near the old sites of 'Manning's Dairy' and 'Manning's Corner Store', Ms McGinity has an intimate knowledge of the town.
Other sites of interest include the two churches; St. Michael's Catholic Church and Christ Church, the old public school, the original police station and an old property named MIZPAH.
There are also signs marking ex-convict Daniel Cruise's house, the old post office, smithy and police paddock, court house, flogging post, gaol, CWA building, community hall, Rural Fire Service, War Memorial, Volunteer Air Observers Corps, Volunteer Defence Corps, Bungonia Park, Soda Springs, rifle range, cemetery and old inns.
"We used to give out little brochures about District and village points of interest but there were no physical signs at each place, just a map showing where they were," Ms McGinity said.
After a large town celebration in 1988, historical efforts really ramped up.
"We've done quite a bit of history since that," Ms McGinity said.
"I think the signs are probably one of the best things we've done because they will make walking around the village interesting.
"People may only look at some of them but I think the ones on King Street, people will read them, they're walking around reading them already."
For history buffs who do want to dive into Bungonia's past, a short drive or a slightly longer walk around town will take you to all of the signs.
Advertisement
As you move around the town you'll also witness the transformation of an 1820s village to a rapidly growing area with modern houses neighbouring traditional brick and stone homes.
With most of the town's first inhabitants convicts, Bungonia is also a town that attracts people looking into their ancestry.
Two plaques were recently unveiled in the cemetery listing the names of 200 people whose burial sites were unmarked.
Ms McGinity said some of the information on the signs, such as that of Daniel Cruise, had been provided by his descendants.
"Hopefully these signs attract some history enthusiasts as well as those searching for information about their ancestors," Ms McGinity said.
Advertisement
Other Bungonia and District Historical Society members Diana Moran and Anne Wiggan also helped with the research, design and wording for the signs.
The printing and placement of the signs were funded by the NSW state government's Bushfire Recovery Fund.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Advertisement
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.