Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn's St John's orphanage owner requests demolition extension

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 22 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEADLINE: Saint John's orphanage owner John Ferrara has been given 14 days to supply a timeline for demolition of the structure before December 31, 2022. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Councillors have rejected a bid by the owner of the former Saint John's orphanage to further extend the demolition date for the fire-damaged structure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.