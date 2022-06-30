Keno with dinner nets Goulburn man $74,000

A Goulburn man has confessed he burst into tears when his special numbers came up on the screen and scored him $74,000 in a recent Keno draw.
He secured a $74,850.30 payout while playing Keno Classic at the Gordon Hotel on Tuesday, June 28 after matching 8 numbers.
Confirming his win with an official from Keno on Thursday morning, the New South Wales patron explained how his win came to be.
"I was sitting enjoying a meal by myself at the local pub," he said.
"I looked up and saw my eight numbers pop up on the Keno screen.
"I just started crying. I couldn't keep it in!
"The bartender came up to me and said, 'Are you okay, mate?'. I told him to look up on the Keno screen. He said, 'Wow, well done!'.
The man said the numbers were sentimental and that his picks were made up of family birthday dates.
"I can't believe it," he said.
When asked how he planned to enjoy his fun money, the Goulburn resident shared it would help him pay some bills and build a nest egg for his family.
"I'll be completely debt-free, which is such an amazing feeling. I can also put some money away for my children's future," he proclaimed.
The winning Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry was purchased at Gordon Hotel, 96 Union Street, Goulburn.
Hotel manager Cassie Croker said she could hardly believe a patron had won $74,000 in Keno.
"It's incredible! We're very excited for him," she exclaimed.
"It's great to see an exciting prize won by a local and regular patron. "Congratulations to him!"
