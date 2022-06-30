Goulburn Post
Keno with dinner nets Goulburn man $74,000

Updated June 30 2022 - 7:16am, first published 1:41am
A Goulburn man was enjoying a pub dinner at the Gordon Hotel on Tuesday when eight numbers matched up on his Keno ticket, earning him $74,000.

A Goulburn man has confessed he burst into tears when his special numbers came up on the screen and scored him $74,000 in a recent Keno draw.

