Here's your Tablelands forecast as deluge begins

Just when you thought the deluge was over, it's back with a vengeance.
Locales from Bowral to Goulburn, Braidwood to Nowra and everything in between saw huge amounts of rainfall as well as minor and major flooding in early 2022.
Advertisement
Bowral even became its own little island (minus the tropical) as floodwaters enclosed the town while Nowra braced itself as the Shoalhaven river swelled.
on Friday (July 1), a severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy rainfall and flooding across the Metropolitan, Illawarra and parts of Central Tablelands.
Parts of the Shoalhaven could see more than 300mm fall over the next three days while the Highlands is facing similar numbers.
SES crews have certainly been kept busy in 2022 and are once again on standby in case anyone needs assistance. Wingecarribee crews have sandbag stations set up just in case all across the Southern Highlands.
If you need assistance don't hesitate to call the SES on 132 500 or Triple Zero for emergencies and remember never, ever drive through floodwaters no matter how shallow they seem.
So, without further ado here's what towns across our region can expect over the coming days.
Bowral
Saturday, July 2
Sunday
Monday
Goulburn
Saturday
Advertisement
Sunday
Monday
Crookwell
Advertisement
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Advertisement
Braidwood
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Advertisement
Nowra
Saturday
Sunday
Advertisement
Monday
Husskisson
Saturday
Sunday
Advertisement
Monday
Ulladulla
Saturday
Advertisement
Sunday
Monday
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.