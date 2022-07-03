New Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council mayor Holly Caffery wants to see the youth council grow.
Focusing on increasing the council's social media presence, the 19-year-old wants to attract more young people to local politics.
Ms Caffery has been a part of the Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council for the past five years.
"I've regularly attended the meetings and events over the five years I've been a part of the youth council," Ms Caffery said.
"I'm super excited to be the youth mayor because I want to put a particular focus on creating more ways for young people to join.
"I think the council is a really good way for people who are a bit shy, or maybe don't know what they want to do, to find their own voice and be able to contribute to the community they're living in."
While the youth council has social media accounts, Ms Caffery said they were not very active.
"We are participating in some social media training at the end of this month, which is exciting," she said.
"I also really want to push for us to address the lack of access to mental health services, particularly in rural and regional areas."
The Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council recently participated in the NSW Youth Conference to discuss the main issues impacting LGA's around the state.
"The number one issue of concern across all the areas was mental health service access," Ms Caffery said.
"I really want the youth council to put forward a letter to the government to highlight the issues we discovered through the conference.
"We have a whole paper that was put together about every issue that the youth councillors discussed."
Aside from her role as mayor, Ms Caffery is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Canberra and is working as a cadet at Boyce Chartered Accountants. She graduated from Goulburn High School in 2020.
Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council meets once a month on a Friday and regularly participates in community events.
Meetings are modelled on the Goulburn Mulwaree Council meetings with the mayor leading the group.
"We've actually been the root of many ideas that the Goulburn Mulwaree Council has then adopted such as the pictures and popcorn in the park event," Ms Caffery said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
