Goulburn residents are being reminded to keep food scraps out of landfill and instead create compost for the community.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has today (July 4) rolled out an awareness campaign encouraging residents to 'Scrap Together'.
The Scrap Together campaign encourages residents to get the best out of the Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) kerbside collection service by helping people understand what can go into the green bin.
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker said the council would be undertaking the awareness campaign to spread the Scrap Together message over the coming 20 weeks.
"Between January and June this year, council collected more than 1795 tonnes of food and garden organics from households," mayor Walker said.
"This not only shows how popular our organic waste collection has been with residents, but it also shows a changing mindset in the community about the importance of recycling organics."
The Scrap Together campaign was first piloted in Forbes, Clarence Valley and Kempsey Councils, resulting in an average of 10 per cent increase in food waste recovered for recycling.
The green bin takes all food scraps, including fish, dairy, meat, and bones. The food scraps are then made into compost and used by the community to improve soil health and grow food, so it's important to get it right and not contaminate your bin.
Make sure you keep plastic out of the green bin as well as any hazardous material.
You can also keep your caddy bin clean by freezing smelly scraps, washing your bin regularly and using compostable caddy liners or newspaper.
"We can always reduce the contamination levels with our organic waste. Sometimes, people may be inadvertently putting the wrong thing in the green lid bin, because they're unaware that it shouldn't go in there," mayor Walker said.
"This campaign will improve the community's knowledge and awareness of council's FOGO program, and in turn improve the quality of the compost we generate from the collected organics."
