Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council launches Scrap Together campaign

Updated July 4 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council received a grant to undertake more public education about food organic waste re-use. Photo: Supplied.

Goulburn residents are being reminded to keep food scraps out of landfill and instead create compost for the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.