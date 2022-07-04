Help us find the Goulburn $100,000 lotto winner

Lottery officials are on the hunt for a Goulburn resident or visitor who scored a $100,000 1st Prize in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The mystery player won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10603, drawn Friday, July 1 2022.
The ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to break the news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The winning entry was purchased at First Inland City Newsagency.
First Inland City Newsagency owner Jeanine Chatfield said she hoped the winner discovered the winning news soon.
"Our team is ecstatic to have sold a winning ticket in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw," she said.
"Our customers are excited too! Everyone is coming in to check their tickets, hoping that they're the lucky winner!
"It's creating an incredible atmosphere in-store. It's the second time this year that we've sold a 1st Prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.
"Our customers are saying that things come in threes, sop we hope we can sell another one of our customers a winning entry.
"Congratulations to our winner from the team at First Inland City Newsagency."
