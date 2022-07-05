For Crookwell High School student Brock Chudleigh, having his artwork feature on a striking large-scale installation at Goulburn Base Hospital was an exciting surprise.
The 17-year-old student, whose family comes from Yuin Country on the NSW South Coast, was one of a number of First Nations students from the local region selected to create original artworks throughout the redeveloped hospital.
Brock's artwork pays tribute to the region's rich cultural history and is now a stunning feature on a 5.5 metre high steel external staircase outside the recently completed Clinical Services Building.
"It was a massive surprise when I was told the hospital would be using my design," Brock said.
"My artwork illustrates a river between Aboriginal people and the animals, and how they moved to let the land recover and not overuse it, as they knew it meant so much to us and deserved respect."
The installation was designed in close consultation with Pejar Local Aboriginal Lands Council and Elders and Southern Tablelands Arts Incorporation.
Students from Trinity College, Goulburn, Mulwaree and Crookwell High schools have also played a key role designing the original artwork on an internal staircase which recognises the Goulburn-Mulwaree culture, its people and communities.
The area is a traditional meeting place and the artwork reflects the importance of the Wollondilly, Mulwaree, Shoalhaven and Lachlan rivers to the community.
Health Infrastructure's Arts Program Director Brigette Uren said local Aboriginal students and the wider Aboriginal community were playing a key role integrating art into the design of the numerous hospital and health services projects right across NSW.
"It's creating culturally safe spaces for Aboriginal communities," Ms Uren said.
"It's terrific to see the work of young artists like Brock featured in our hospitals and engaging youth in our arts programs enables them to be an active part of this process.
"The next generation will inherit these fantastic redeveloped health services and new facilities and it's important the voices of young people are heard in the health infrastructure we are building for tomorrow."
Brock said he was honoured to have his artwork featured and that his family were proud of him.
"Some of my tribe from the South Coast have also told me they're very proud of me," he said.
"Seeing my artwork come to life has also given me more motivation to continue my artwork and strive to learn more about my culture."
