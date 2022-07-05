Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Schliessmann Brothers made mark on Goulburn business scene

By Linda Cooper
July 5 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early businessman George Peter Schliessmann is buried in Goulburn's Mortis Street cemetery. Photo: Linda Cooper.

Friends of Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries volunteer and local historian, Linda Cooper, continues her series on interesting people buried in the city's cemeteries.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.