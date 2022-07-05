The first shop was located in the Australian Auction Mart, a three-storey building on the corner of Auburn and Clifford Streets that was destroyed by fire in 1884. It is not certain where the brothers relocated to however in 1887 they contracted local architect, EC Manfred, to draw plans for a new shop with residence above. Built by Lunn and Small at a cost of 780 pounds, the building still stands in Auburn Street and for many years was the premises of Trevitt's Chemist.