Friends of Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries volunteer and local historian, Linda Cooper, continues her series on interesting people buried in the city's cemeteries.
Frederick and George Schliessmann were born in Darmstadt, Germany. Frederick emigrated to Australia aboard the Lusitania in December, 1882, following his brother who had emigrated a number of years earlier.
By 1883 the brothers were operating Schliessmann Brothers, Hairdressers and Tobacconists, Goulburn. The brothers married in Goulburn - George in 1884 and Frederick in 1888.
The first shop was located in the Australian Auction Mart, a three-storey building on the corner of Auburn and Clifford Streets that was destroyed by fire in 1884. It is not certain where the brothers relocated to however in 1887 they contracted local architect, EC Manfred, to draw plans for a new shop with residence above. Built by Lunn and Small at a cost of 780 pounds, the building still stands in Auburn Street and for many years was the premises of Trevitt's Chemist.
The brothers not only provided hairdressing services; the Goulburn Evening Penny Post advertises the finest Havana cigars and tobacco, guns, knives and fishing equipment. The Christmas Eve, 1889, advertisement listed a comprehensive supply of tobacconist and 'fancy good items' and 'the public are kindly invited to inspect the beautiful display of the abovementioned goods in our windows'. Also advertised were hot, cold and shower baths.
Despite running a very successful business for 20 years the Schliessmann brothers had rather turbulent personal lives.
Frederick Schliessmann was before the court more than once. In 1885, Frederick and a man named Kemp charged each other with assault. Witness reports stated the two were not quite sober. In 1897 he was charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
George, it would appear, suffered from mental health problems and on more than one occasion was sent to a mental facility by the court. An 1896 newspaper report detailed a fight between the two brothers, with George being sent to Gladesville Hospital for the Insane, Sydney.
George died in Kenmore Hospital in 1899 where he had been a patient for almost two years. He had been a member of the Argyle Lodge of the Grand United Order of Oddfellows. He left a wife and five children.
George is buried with his daughter Anna in the Presbyterian section of Mortis St cemetery; the monument erected by his 'sorrowing wife, Mary.'
In September, 1913 OH Furner advertised for sale Rutherglen, a splendid brick residence of seven rooms, kitchen, pantry and bathroom fitted with splendid enamelled bath with hot water' - as Mr Schliessmann (Frederick) has made arrangements for his wife and family to live in Sydney.
According to the NSW Government Gazette of June 30, 1915, Frederick and Agnes changed their surname to Hamilton. Could this have been because of World War One?
