Driver with child in car charged with high-range PCA on Hume Highway

A woman has been charged with high-range PCA after she was stopped in the Southern Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway near the intersection of Belanglo Road, Sutton Forest, about 10.30am yesterday (Thursday July 7 2022), following reports a Hyundai hatchback had left the roadway and driven into a ditch.
The driver - a 39-year-old woman - was assisted at the scene by witnesses before officers attached to The Hume Police District attended.
A four-year-old child was also in the vehicle; however, was uninjured.
The woman, who was uninjured, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
She was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.292.
The woman was charged with high-range PCA and her licence was suspended.
She was granted conditional bail and will appear at Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday August 9 2022.
