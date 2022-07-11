They are just one of several charities in the Goulburn region seeing a surge in demand for food relief but Salvation Army Goulburn are determined to keep going.
The rising cost of living, mostly in the form of high food and petrol prices, has put an increase demand on charities around town.
Advertisement
That rise is beginning to translate into real numbers at the Salvos Food Market with volunteer Major Tuesday McCall
"Very much so [increase in demand]," she told the Post.
"We have had three new people a week in the last month. It's a huge increase.
"I'm even having trouble buying it. If we don't get it in [donated] I go and buy it but even the cheap food has prices raised. The food has gone up and it's affecting people definitely.
"I used to be able to buy big cans of soup but now they cost $2.20. We can't lose that much on it otherwise we won't be able to keep going.
"But we'll keep prices low for folks so at least they can get decent food and still manage."
The Salvos Food Market is primarily aimed at people on Centrelink and other social services, pensioners and low-income earners.
They provide a mix of free and subsidised items and Major McCall said they were heavily reliant on donations, encouraging people to drop non-perishables off if they can.
"We wouldn't be able to do it without Coles and Woolworths and the others who support us like community members who bring in eggs," she said.
"Trappers also donate bread to us. Heaps of people in town support us to be able to support others."
To donate, please ring 0448 022 52 Monday-Friday between 9am and 12pm. Homecooked meals are not able to be accepted due to health and safety guidelines.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.