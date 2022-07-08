Troy McNally stands at his front fence and sweeps his arm in a wide arc across the Gundary Plains.
"We'll have a 218 degree view of solar panels if this goes ahead," he tells The Post.
The sheep grazier and builder is speaking about the $540 million, 400 megawatt peak solar farm proposed for the Gundary Plains, some 10km southeast of Goulburn. Lightsource bp wants to build the state significant project on a 632 hectare site stretching from Windellama Road to Kooringaroo Road, off Mountain Ash Road.
It would comprise 1.2 million solar panels and span 7km of leased land on the Gundary Plains.
Company representatives came knocking at Mr McNally and wife, Hannah's property some 18 months ago about a possible lease of their land for powerlines. They were "quick to say no."
The couple moved from Sydney almost 10 years ago seeking a better lifestyle for themselves and their children. Since then, they've established a 202ha Australian white sheep stud and undertaken extensive house renovations to maximise their eastern view over the plains.
"For this to be in our face is pretty disheartening to say the least," Mr McNally said.
"To think anything of this magnitude could be considered on prime agricultural land in this location, is definitely rattling a few chains...
"We adjoin and directly face the development and that's the scary thing. Having developed this place from nothing to a fully working farm, (we believe) this development will severely disrupt our lives."
Mr McNally is a founding member of the action group, 'Stop Gundary Solar Farm,' comprising some of the 74 affected landowners. The group has mounted a social media campaign and an e-petition for NSW Parliament, opposing the project.
He's quick to stress that people are not against renewable energy and see it as "the way of the future." Instead, they argue large scale solar farms should be located in renewable energy zones and not on prime grazing land.
"It is just poor planning," Mr McNally said.
Last year, the state government proposed an amendment to its Infrastructure State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP). It sets out matters for consideration for wind and solar farms around identified renewable energy zones. These are Central-West Orana, New England, South-West Region and the Hunter Valley.
The SEPP is designed to avoid land use conflict within 10km of commercial centres and 5km of residential land in these areas, thereby protecting growth. In a submission last year, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, requested to be one of the renewable energy zones, given the number of wind and solar farms in the area. This was not accepted.
But opponents of the Gundary solar farm have argued the same planning principles should apply. Mr McNally says it is simply not "the right area" and good grazing land will be sacrificed.
Lightsource bp rejects this. Country manager Adam Pegg previously told The Post that sheep could graze beneath panels.
The company chose the site for its topography, distance from heavily populated residential areas, screening from nearby road networks, and proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.
An electricity substation would be built 100 metres from the McNallys' home.
Lightsource acknowledges there will be visual impacts and "potential glint and glare" but says mitigation measures may include screening and adjustment of the panels' layout.
The project is at scoping stage, with an environmental impact study yet to be lodged.
Mr McNally says he will be the most affected of the landowners and is calling for better planning and balance between the need for renewable energy and agriculture.
"To me this is not the right area for a large-scale project to be considered," he said.
"It will destroy the landscape and have a lot of personal impacts. Ours and other lives have effectively been put on hold. You invest in all this, move into a home and for what?"
Pending approval, the company wants to start construction in late 2024. The work is expected to take 18 to 24 months and employ 400 people during construction.
