The late Debbie Collins loved nothing more than a round of golf and the company of friends.
As her husband, Brett, explained, it was her release and she played for more than 10 years until Motor Neurone Disease (MND) took hold.
Advertisement
Debbie passed away in October, 2020, aged 62, one of 30 people in her family affected by the progressive disease that impacts motor nerves.
On Wednesday, her friends were among 70 competitors in the Debbie Collins MND golf day. They came from Goulburn, the Southern Highlands and Canberra to raise $1200 for MND research. The annual Goulburn Invitational Charity Golf Day also chipped in $2000, along with $70 from First Inland City Newsagency.
Mr Collins was grateful for the support.
"It's great. Every little bit helps in finding a cure," he said.
Debbie started the golf tournament about nine years ago to raise money for MND research and support. Since then it has raised thousands of dollars and the tradition continued following her death.
The disease stretched back four to five generations in her family. Mr Collins said her family hadn't heard about it until 1994 when Debbie's brother, Kenny, was diagnosed. Since then the disease has claimed seven of the eight siblings and other members of the extended family.
Debbie was diagnosed in 2019 and it soon affected her ability to eat and breathe. More commonly, it weakens parts of the body and can affect movement. Debbie passed away from pneumonia in Goulburn in 2020.
Mr Collins described his wife as a sporty person who also enjoyed basketball.
"She didn't suffer fools, was very honest and loved her friends," he said.
Goulburn Golf Club ladies captain Margaret Webb said Debbie was a friend to many. She was also served on the club's board and the ladies' committee.
"It's a big day for us," Mrs Webb said.
Pauline Jeffery and Pam Sassella took out the tournament, claiming the Debbie Collins MND Day trophy.
Money was raised from entry fees and merchandise sales.
Half the funds will go to MND NSW to support sufferers and the remainder to the Illawarra Medical Research Institute, based at Wollongong University.
Advertisement
There, Debbie's nephew, Professor Justin Yerbury, is a senior fellow researching MND. He also lives with the disease and is wheelchair-bound.
Mr Collins said his wife had left behind an "incredible legacy" of fundraising and support for finding a cure.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.