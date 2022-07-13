Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Golf Club ladies stage Debbie Collins Motor Neurone Disease tournament

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Collins was thrilled with the the funds raised for Motor Neurone Disease at a golf tournament named in honour of his late wife, Debbie. He is with Laura Collins (no relation) from the Goulburn Invitational Charity Golf Day and Goulburn Golf Club ladies captain, Margaret Webb. Photo: Louise Thrower.

The late Debbie Collins loved nothing more than a round of golf and the company of friends.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.