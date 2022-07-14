Goulburn Post
Truck rollover south of Goulburn partially blocks highway

By Louise Thrower
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:55am, first published 1:00am
A man escaped injury in the early hours of Wednesday after his B-double truck rolled on the Hume Highway.

Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

