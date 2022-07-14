A man escaped injury in the early hours of Wednesday after his B-double truck rolled on the Hume Highway.
An extensive salvage operation is also underway following the crash, some 15km south of Goulburn at about 5am.
Emergency services were called to Parkesbourne, near the Cullerin Road turn-off just after 5am to reports of the rollover in the highway's southbound lane.
The driver, a man believed to be aged in his thirties, was not injured, Ambulance Media confirmed.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said one southbound lane was expected to be closed for most of the day as the salvage continued.
Two RFS crews arrived on scene close to 6am and found that two 44 gallon drums were leaking printer ink.
They requested NSW Fire and Rescue Hazmat assistance to deal with the spill. That unit arrived at 9.45am and dealt with the spilt substance.
It's not clear what else the truck was carrying. The cause is being investigated.
Traffic management is underway at the scene.
