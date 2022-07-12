Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's restoration battles pigeons

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:13am, first published July 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is underway to restore the fleche on Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral as part of a wider restoration project. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Restoration workers on Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral had an unenviable task before they embarked on a tricky section of the project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.