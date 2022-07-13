The owner of the former Saint John's orphanage says he will bulldoze the derelict structure by year's end.
John Ferrara supplied the timeline following a Goulburn Mulwaree Council demand.
At their June 21 meeting, several councillors said it was "high time" the 1912 fire-damaged orphanage was demolished in the interests of public safety. They have been calling for its demolition for several years.
They gave Mr Ferrara 14 days to provide a written timeframe to demolish the main building "within the 2022 calendar year." If this was not forthcoming, a report, including historic timelines, would be presented to the council outlining its legal and compliance options.
Environment and planning director Scott Martin said Mr Ferrara's legal representatives provided this "at the eleventh hour."
Two timeframes have been provided; asbestos removal is expected to start at the end of July and take one month.
Mr Martin previously described it as a complex demolition, due to heavy asbestos presence in the orphanage.
"He will need to get a professional person to do it," Mr Martin said.
"For a building affected by (successive) fires, the asbestos impact could vary from room to room. Where there are areas of collapse, the clean-up can be more complicated."
The demolition can't begin until an asbestos clearance certificate is provided.
Mr Martin said the owner's legal advisers stated that Mr Ferrara hoped the structure would be bulldozed by November.
"There was no information on who had been enlisted to do this but I assume they wouldn't make that commitment unless they had someone," he said.
"The main point is that we've been given some dates and that's as much as we've had so far."
Given that the council resolution had been satisfied, there would be no further report to councillors unless the need arose.
Mr Ferrara declined to comment.
Outer buildings at the Mundy Street complex have been bulldozed, in line with an earlier council order.
In recent weeks, Mr Ferrara has cleared vegetation in readiness for the demolition. Some parts of the main building have also been bulldozed.
Neighbour Carolyn Clancy said she would be pleased to see it go.
"I'll believe it when I see it. It will be a good thing when it happens, just to put an end to the vandalism," she said.
